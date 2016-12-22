Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Gemalto's device management boosts LTE adoption and usage
06 Dec 2016

Gemalto, on Tuesday announces the latest version of its LinqUs Device Management solution, designed to help mobile operators provide subscribers with a seamless journey to LTE. It now offers operators real-time identification and automatic over-the-air configuration of their subscribers' 4G devices and instant promotion of targeted tariff plans and offers. Key benefits include increased 4G adoption and usage by customers, faster return on investment in LTE networks, and improved subscriber retention. The proven Gemalto platform already manages close to one billion devices worldwide.

This latest Device Management version reflects the increasing popularity of LTE-capable devices, which are expected to account for 72% of global smartphone shipments by 2020. It meets the operators growing need to focus on customer migration to higher value LTE plans. The solution provides real-time insight and analysis of subscriber devices and data usage, and ensures an effective LTE adoption through improved personalized offers, loyalty programs and quality of experience (QoE).

The capability to detect the LTE frequency bands supported by devices helps operators to tackle the complexity of the LTE band fragmentation, thus ensuring usage uptake via promotion to the right device and user. This new release also addresses the multi-SIM devices phenomenon: it can identify such devices and build loyalty campaigns to incentivize subscribers to stay on the operator network.

"The latest incarnation of Gemalto's Device Management will foster an even better instant customer intimacy. It delivers the user intelligence and analytics needed to enhance subscriber 4G experience, build revenue, address device fragmentation and strengthen loyalty. As operators continue their quest for ever greater speed and capacity, Gemalto is equally committed to a roadmap that embraces 4.5G and beyond," said David Buhan, Senior Vice President for Mobile Subscriber Services at Gemalto.
    
