Airtel launches 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Tuesday announced the launch of its 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir. With this, Airtel 4G services are now available in all 22 telecom circles of the country.

Airtel 4G is currently available to customers in 25 towns/locations across the Jammu region. The Company plans to expand its 4G footprint to over 100 towns across Jammu & Kashmir. Airtel 4G has been rolled out in J&K using FD LTE technology in the 1800 MHz band.

Customers can enjoy Airtel 4G across a range of smart devices including 4G compatible smartphones and 4G hotspots. Airtel 4G will allow customers to experience uninterrupted HD video streaming, superfast uploading and downloading of movies, music and images. Airtel has been rated as India’s fastest mobile network by Ookla - the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications. This latest recognition, furthers cements Airtel’s position as India’s best smartphone network that consistently enables a superior online experience for customers.

“We are pleased to launch our 4G services in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and look forward to delighting customers with best in class services on India’s best smartphone network. We invite customers to avail the exciting data offers and get on to the digital superhighway. We remain committed to the Government’s digital vision for the State and will continue to invest in expanding our services,” said Raveendra Desai, COO – J&K, Bharti Airtel.

List of towns where 4G is currently available in Jammu & Kashmir - Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kathua, Katra, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Rehambal, Bari Brahamana, Billawar, Ghomanhasan, Miran Sahib, Misriwala, Raipur Domana, Bashohli, Hiranagar, Rajauri, Sunderbani, Thanamandi, Jyotipuram, Talwara, Badlirakh, Garnai and Vaishno Devi.