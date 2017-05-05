Idea launches its 4G services in Guwahati

Idea Cellular, on Thursday commenced its 4G services in Guwahati. The company now offers its 4G services in 9 towns of Assam including Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lumding. Idea is planning to rapidly expand its 4G network to cover 13 towns in Assam by June’17. Since the launch of Idea’s 4G services in North East last year, Idea has expanded its 4G footprint in North East Circle to cover 55 towns including all the 6 state capitals – Shillong, Imphal, Kohima, Agartala, Aizwal and Itanagar. Idea also unveiled Digital Idea, a suite of digital applications for the on-the-move consumers of Assam. As part of the Digital Idea offerings, the company will offer a suite of 3 entertainment apps – Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for its over 13.3 lakh customers in Assam circle. “Idea has consistently invested in expansion of the network to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 4G/3G platform, which now covers over 50% of India’s population,” said Rajat Mukarji, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Idea Cellular. Idea’s mobile broadband data services are currently available to nearly 500 million Indians across nearly 100,000 towns and villages. “We are happy to launch our world class, high speed 4G services for Idea customers in Assam catering to their ever-growing infotainment needs. The company now offers its 4G services in 9 towns of Assam including Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lumding. Idea 4G services will be further expanded to cover 13 key towns in Assam by June end. 4G Services in North East Circle were launched in March 2016. We have now expanded 40% of our total sites there to offer 4G network covering a population of 2.6 million in the North-East region,” said Pradip Chanda – Circle Head, Assam & NESA, Idea Cellular. “Idea has forayed into Digital services through the launch of Digital Idea- 3 entertainment apps for games, music and movies. Going forward too, Idea will continue to expand its digital offerings into digital communication, digital payments, cloud & storage, digital information and many more. ‘Digital Idea’ is to empower over 1.3 billion Indians to ‘Get more out of life,” added Pradip Chanda. Idea has introduced a range of attractive offers including tariff packs, bundled smartphone offers and digital content for its users in Assam. From Unlimited 4G Data for 1 hour @ Rs.15 to handset bonanza offers and smartphone deals, Idea offers a range of products for all categories of users.