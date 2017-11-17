Airtel launches VoLTE services in Gujarat

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Wednesday announced the launch of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services across Gujarat. Airtel VoLTE, which works over 4G, will offer customers HD quality voice calls along with faster call set up time. Airtel VoLTE will be available on popular 4G/LTE enabled mobile devices, which must have a Airtel 4G SIM. Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits. What truly differentiates Airtel VoLTE is the seamless connectivity enabled by Airtel’s wide 4G network coverage. Even in the case of non-availability of 4G, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all time. Airtel VoLTE will also allow customers to continue with their data sessions at 4G speeds while the call is in progress. “It is our constant endeavor to offer world-class services to our customers with an aim to enhance their mobile experience. In line with this, we are delighted to launch our VoLTE services across the State enabling customers to enjoy superior quality voice calls. In conjunction with our robust 4G network in Gujarat, VoLTE will enable customers to make the most of their mobile devices and experience advanced technologies,” said Murthy Chaganti, Chief Executive Officer – Gujarat at Bharti Airtel. How to get Airtel VoLTE: • Check mobile device compatibility at www.airtel.in/volte. Airtel has tested and certified popular device models for VoLTE compatibility. More models will keep getting added to this list.

• Upgrade the mobile device’s operating software to the latest version that supports VoLTE. This update is provided by the handset manufacturer.

• Ensure the device has a Airtel 4G SIM. Customers can upgrade to the 4G SIM by visiting the nearest Airtel store.

• Enable VoLTE by following instructions on www.airtel.in/volte

• Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Airtel 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as “4G/3G/2G (Auto)”. Popular device models compatible with Airtel VoLTE: iPhone: SE /6 /6plus / 6S / 6S plus /7 /7 plus /8 /8 plus

Samsung: A5 2017/ A7 2017/ A8/ A9 Pro/ J2 2016/ J2 Pro/J5 Prime/ J7/ J7 2016/ J7 Prime/ J7 Nxt/ On 8/ On Nxt/Tab AS2/S6/S6 Edge

Oppo: F3, F3 plus, A71

Gionee: A1/X1/X1 S/A1 Lite/S3 Pro

Lava: Z25/ Z80/ Z90/Era 2V

Vivo: Y55L/V5/V5 S/Y 66 Airtel’s 4G services were made live in Gujarat in October 2016 enabling customers to enjoy internet capabilities on superfast data speeds on their mobile devices. Airtel VOLTE is already LIVE in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.