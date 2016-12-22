Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solution brings next-gen UC&C to SMBs through simplified hybrid cloud model

ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, on Wednesday introduced a new generation of small-medium business (SMB) solutions providing access to advanced cloud services. These new solutions 'make IT simple' for SMBs to use and for the channel partners serving them. Built on the new robust Alcatel-Lucent OXO Connect R2 communications server, the latest Alcatel-Lucent OpenTouch Suite for SMB communications offer will address the flexibility SMBs require for the modern workplace. The new OXO Connect offers a hybrid system creating a future proof investment for cloud services, along with an end-to-end voice, data and Wi-Fi converged system. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise channel partners will be able to reach a broader base of customers with increased capacity of up to 300 users, while new tools will provide partners secure remote management of customers’ networks. The introduction of a simplified quotation and licensing management program has been designed to make IT easier for SMBs, and a simple licensing model will accompany the customers’ update, providing a software assurance guarantee for three years of support. New key features: • Unique telephony licensing allows channel partners to better manage the needs and use of installed configurations. It’s coupled with a future proof solution to protect investments covering all software upgrades for customers for a limited time, making technology advances cost effective.

• Cloud services on OXO Connect:

o Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow™ UC cloud services connects people and systems, creating an integrated and innovative cloud-based collaborative workplace for business users and their business contacts.

o Alcatel-Lucent Cloud Connect Agent will provide remote access for channel partners to deliver support and services.

• Hospitality markets benefit from the increased capacity of up to 300 guest and administrative phones. Additionally, the new VTech analog phones better serve the needs of 2-3 star hotels.

• Enterprise-grade, low cost Wi-Fi is now achievable with the new Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess WLAN Access Point AP-1101 ewireless LAN technology designed specifically for SMBs. The AP-1101 is based on controller-less technology and provides enterprise-class features such as auto-discovering, dynamic RF management, roaming, VoWLAN and QoS support real-time applications.



“With more than 850K solutions sold and over 18M users, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise SMB solutions have been proven to meet the needs of SMBs. This latest generation of solutions deliver simple, robust and connected capabilities that demonstrate the continued commitment of ALE to advancing communications for SMBs. The new OXO Connect solution increases customer satisfaction and minimizes costs for businesses,” said Damien Delard, head of the SMB business unit at ALE.