Andorra Telecom selects Huawei to build the next generation ultra-broadband FTTH network

Andorra Telecom has selected Huawei as the sole vendor of the FTTH swap project to provide ultra-high speed Internet access service to end users by upgrading the existing fiber to the home (FTTH) network. The new deployment will start in March, 2017 and will finish around January 2018. This will strengthen Andorra’s leadership in the Gigaband access era. Andorra is one of the most fiber-deployed countries in the world, leading the European fiber broadband development by being the first to achieve 100% fiber coverage and abandoning the xDSL technology in 2016. To fulfill the increasing demand on ultra-broadband, Andorra Telecom selects Huawei to deploy the country-level FTTH network, evolving the network from EPON to GPON technology, and to provide up to 300 Mbit/s Internet access service to its residential and enterprise users in the initial phase. This project adopts Huawei new flagship distributed OLT MA5800. The OLT provides not only GPON high speed Internet access, but also the smooth evolution to NG-PON (XGS-PON, TWDM-PON) which can provide up to 10 Gbit/s super high access bandwidth to meet the next 10-15 years bandwidth requirement. Moreover, it reuses existing ODN (optical distribution network) deployment to save the CAPEX. On the end user side, it adopts Huawei industry leading ONT and high throughput Wi-Fi router. By the leading end to end solution, Andorra’s customers can enjoy 300 Mbit/s and higher access services, including high-quality voice and HD video. As the global leading ICT provider, Huawei’s new generation distributed access platform has been deployed over 50 operators. The flagship platform enables Gigaband access network, helping operators to build broader, faster and smarter ultra-broadband network, and to provider future oriented services to the users.