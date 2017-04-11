Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Enterprise
Nokia’s Nuage Networks selected by Vodafone as its global supplier of SDN
TT Correspondent |  |  15 Mar 2017

Nokia, on Tuesday announced that it has been selected by Vodafone to be a global supplier of software-defined networking (SDN). Nuage Networks - the Nokia SDN venture - will be the supplier for SDN for the datacenter. As part of the selection, a VPN+ live pilot project with Vodafone is also underway, which will demonstrate the benefits of SD-WAN in providing leading-edge NFV and IoT applications.

The Nuage Networks Virtualized Service Platform (VSP), which will be at the heart of the Vodafone deployments, is the only network virtualization, SDN and automation solution offering a single framework to provide policy-based automation across both the datacenter and WAN. It empowers customers to transform their IT and build truly automated and agile application delivery and cloud networks. The end-to-end policy-based automation provided by VSP, across datacenter, WAN sites and public cloud providers, delivers synergy across network offerings, such as MPLS VPN and hybrid WAN services as well as hosted cloud services, by leading service providers such as Vodafone and other large cloud providers.

"We look forward to working closely with Nokia on the successful roll-out of our Vodafone Ocean implementation and our new SD-WAN with our enterprise customers. An open, multi-vendor SDN infrastructure is key for delivering better, faster and smarter services to our customers,'' said David Amzallag, head of network virtualization, Vodafone Group.

"Nokia started the SDN/NFV  journey with Vodafone more than three years ago, so we are now honored to be selected as a partner and to be awarded as a global supplier for SDN solutions. We are pleased that our Nuage Networks solution is Vodafone's top selection to transform their datacenter applications and VPN+ service offer with the highest levels of agility, simplicity and automated flexibility for all users," said Sunil Khandekar, founder and chief executive officer of Nuage Networks from Nokia.

The Nuage Networks VSP solution key facts:

• Enables high-performance, reliable SDN and policy-based automation for cloud deployments at scale
• Provides seamless virtual overlay networking across on-premises and public cloud environments as well as remote WAN sites for end-to-end automation and application delivery
• Supports a range of cloud orchestration platforms for infrastructure-wide automation, including OpenStack and CloudStack open source platforms
• Works across heterogeneous application platforms and workload types, including virtual machines, containers and bare metal applications to minimize disruption and accelerate cloud-readiness
• The data center and cloud networking framework of the VSP - Virtualized Cloud Services (VCS) - automates the configuration, management and optimization of virtual networks, including security services that provide tenant isolation and access controls to individual applications and workloads
• A centralized policy manager and SDN controller automate configuration and tuning of network and security devices, accelerating IT tasks, increasing scale and reducing errors
• VCS integrates with a broad range of open source reference architectures and management solutions to deliver virtual networking and automation in a highly scalable cloud environment
    
Other Stories in this Section
Connect Broadband brings VDSL technology for its Punjab customers
ABS India bags APAC communications partner of the year award 2017
Andorra Telecom selects Huawei to build the next generation ultra-broadband FTTH network
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
15 Mar 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Lephone launches low price 4G smartphone with regional language support at Rs 4599
Vivo V5 Plus IPL limited edition smartphone launched at Rs 25990
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
Connect Broadband brings VDSL technology for its Punjab customers
Telenor Norway and Cisco collaborates to deliver enterprise IoT services
About Us  |    Advertise  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback   |  Careers
Copyright @ AT Data Process Pvt. Ltd 2012-2013  Terms of use
This site is best viewed in Internet Explorer 6.0 and higher versions, at a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels