Connect Broadband brings VDSL technology for its Punjab customers

Connect Broadband market leader in wire-line and broadband segment in Punjab has announced an investment of Rs 257 crores to bring high broadband speed of 50 mbps, by deploying VDSL (Very high bit digital subscriber line) technology on copper network which is the latest deployment in international market. With internet speed as focus area, the new campaign is about providing superfast broadband with the speed of up to 50mbps to its customers through VDSL technology which is a unique combination of fibre and Vectorization that delivers superfast speed and provides faster downloads, less buffering, and an ultra-reliable Wi-Fi connection for all the devices at home. This technology would be made available to the customers at no extra cost. With clear leadership in Punjab in Retail & Enterprise segments for the last 15 years, Connect Broadband is investing heavily in vector technology which offers five times more speed than DSL. Over the time the rise in number of internet based applications has increased the need for speed and data. The monthly data consumption of an average user has increased by 200% in last 2 years to 50 GB. It is expected to double in next one year. This increase in data usage is fuelled by the speed of internet and the number of applications that are available for Connect customers. VDSL is a method of increasing the bandwidth on the last mile so that it can deliver a higher speed than it would otherwise achieve. It uses noise cancelling technology to reduce interference from adjacent lines or other services or equipment. This will enable the Connect Broadband customers to access consistent and superfast data speeds and enable HD video streaming, heavy file downloads and uploads over Wi-Fi with the superfast speed of up to 50mbps.Driven by a futuristic approach, Connect Broadband has initiated the testing of G Fast technology and soon would be converting the entire network to VDSL. “The need of speed is increasing on daily basis and only fixed line technology can fulfil that need. The penetration and the number of Smartphone users have increased to a great extent over the past few years and we have multiple users connected to a home Wi-Fi connection. With each user accessing internet from his device the requirement for speed goes up substantially so there is need for higher bandwidth to provide that seamless experience. Innovative fixed-line technology choices such as VDSL vectoring will deliver even faster speeds over fixed lines, which also deliver consistent performance that does not slow down at busy times and do not require data caps to constrain use,” said Arvind Bali, CEO of Connect Broadband.