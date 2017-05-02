Videocon group forays into security and surveillance solutions

Connect Broadband, the leading broadband service provider is entering the security and surveillance solutions space. The endeavor is to explore new business streams in Non Spectrum fields such as smart city solutions, bulk messaging solutions, financial inclusion, security & surveillance, infra projects, enterprise solutions, etc. The company intends to sell its own brand of products sourced from hundreds of vendors across the country and overseas. A special line of brands has been formed for each product type under the umbrella. The security & surveillance market in India has evolved and one can see a buoyant growth today. The market for these products is dynamic and keeping this in mind Videocon has taken various steps to enter it. Connect broadband a part of Videocon group has diversified into various portfolios and Videocon Integrated Solutions Private Ltd. (VISPL) an extension of the said diversification has bagged a major order for the supply of their security & surveillance equipments to the top government bodies. With this consignment, VISPL has become the first company to venture into integrated security & surveillance solutions in the region. The company is consistently and relentlessly innovating ideas to continue their trend and to become the most trusted and the most sought after brand in the security and surveillance products market realm including surveillance, homeland security, smart home and system integration. A few Homeland Security Products supplied in this consignment: 1) X-Ray Baggage Scanning Machine: - X-ray baggage scanner ideal for checkpoints, small baggage and large baggage 2) Door Frame Metal Detector: - The Multi Zone is a high performance walk-through Metal Detector 3) Hand Held Metal Detector: - Pulse Indication Technology, latest in World Market and fully Automatic – self adjusting circuits 4) Electronic Stethoscope: - Detection of various timing devices: mechanical, electromechanical, electronic, as well as other electronic magnetic, acoustic and vibrating emissions. “VISPL has collaborated with global giants to provide latest security solutions under one roof. We have signed major consignments with top government and local bodies to supply CCTV Surveillance Projects. Soon VISPL will be your most trusted source when it comes to choosing the right product, timely delivery and customer support that goes above and beyond to ensure quality and satisfaction at the same time,” said Arvind Bali, Director and CEO, Connect Broadband.