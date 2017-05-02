Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Enterprise
Videocon group forays into security and surveillance solutions
TT Correspondent |  |  02 May 2017

Connect Broadband, the leading broadband service provider is entering the security and surveillance solutions space. The endeavor is to explore new business streams in Non Spectrum fields such as smart city solutions, bulk messaging solutions, financial inclusion, security & surveillance, infra projects, enterprise solutions, etc. The company intends to sell its own brand of products sourced from hundreds of vendors across the country and overseas. A special line of brands has been formed for each product type under the umbrella.

The security & surveillance market in India has evolved and one can see a buoyant growth today. The market for these products is dynamic and keeping this in mind Videocon has taken various steps to enter it.

Connect broadband a part of Videocon group has diversified into various portfolios and Videocon Integrated Solutions Private Ltd. (VISPL) an extension of the said diversification has bagged a major order for the supply of their security & surveillance equipments to the top government bodies. With this consignment, VISPL has become the first company to venture into integrated security & surveillance solutions in the region.

The company is consistently and relentlessly innovating ideas to continue their trend and to become the most trusted and the most sought after brand in the security and surveillance products market realm including surveillance, homeland security, smart home and system integration.

A few Homeland Security Products supplied in this consignment:

1) X-Ray Baggage Scanning Machine: - X-ray baggage scanner ideal for checkpoints, small baggage and large baggage

2) Door Frame Metal Detector: - The Multi Zone is a high performance walk-through Metal Detector

3) Hand Held Metal Detector: - Pulse Indication Technology, latest in World Market and fully Automatic – self adjusting circuits

4) Electronic Stethoscope: - Detection of various timing devices: mechanical, electromechanical, electronic, as well as other electronic magnetic, acoustic and vibrating emissions.

“VISPL has collaborated with global giants to provide latest security solutions under one roof.  We have signed major consignments with top government and local bodies to supply CCTV Surveillance Projects. Soon VISPL will be your most trusted source when it comes to choosing the right product, timely delivery and customer support that goes above and beyond to ensure quality and satisfaction at the same time,” said Arvind Bali, Director and CEO, Connect Broadband.
    
Other Stories in this Section
NI and AT&T collaborates on one of the world’s fastest mmWave channel sounders for 5G
Connect Broadband brings VDSL technology for its Punjab customers
Nokia’s Nuage Networks selected by Vodafone as its global supplier of SDN
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
02 May 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
CBI gets sanction to act against ex-Isro chief G Madhavan Nair on Antrix-Devas case
Worldwide smartphone shipments up by 4.3 percent in first quarter of 2017, Samsung , Apple and Huawei are top 3
Microsoft appoints Andrea Della Mattea as its new vice president for Asia Pacific region
Over legislation is the biggest problem of telecom industry, says B K Syngal
About Us  |    Advertise  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback   |  Careers
Copyright @ AT Data Process Pvt. Ltd 2012-2013  Terms of use
This site is best viewed in Internet Explorer 6.0 and higher versions, at a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels