Aegis Data, vScaler and GCX unveil three-pronged partnership to provide customers a complete HPC proposition

High-Performance Compute (HPC) co-location facility Aegis Data has announced a strategic alignment with cloud infrastructure and services provider vScaler to host its cloud environment within its data centre. The partnership is further supported by Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCOM), which will enable direct access to vScaler’s Cloud Services platform via GCX’s CLOUD X Fusion, delivering Next Generation application-specific Cloud Services to consumers and enterprises over the GCX Global Network. As part of this strategic partnership, Aegis will provide vScaler with the necessary power and infrastructure requirements that will allow both organisations to capture the increasing demand for scalable HPC-on-demand services from enterprises in the region. Industry findings have projected that the HPC market is expected to grow up to USD 36.62 billion by 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45 per cent. Traditionally, HPC has focused on serving end users, including researchers, engineers, scientists, educational institutes and healthcare professionals, but the growth of IoT and Big Data, combined with the emergence of virtual reality and online gaming, now means it is being more readily embraced by enterprises requiring greater computing power across the IT estate. vScaler’s proposition supports this demand via a dedicated, application-specific HPC cloud platform, one that allows users to provision full HPC-on-demand clusters, Big Data analytics and accelerated GPU compute. This will now be enhanced through the relationship with Aegis Data. Currently, one of the biggest challenges facing data centre facilities is the ability to support the necessary power requirements or headroom for growth, and in doing so capping what can be achieved for customers. Aegis Data’s data halls are specifically engineered to deliver the high density power and cooling required by these Next-Generation platforms, and in doing so provide the perfect complement for vScaler’s offering. The three-pronged collaboration will further leverage on GCX’s core assets, which include a global network and a leading ecosystem of on-net clouds and providers, enabling seamless, latency-guaranteed, private connectivity between cloud platforms and data centers, co-location environments, or offices, to reduce network costs, increase bandwidth throughput, and provide a more consistent network experience than Internet-based connections. “The alignment between Aegis and GCX represents one of the most innovative and progressive IT platforms on the market today. Demand for HPC capabilities is growing at a frantic rate, and in meeting the requirements of a diversifying market, it is imperative that we are able to demonstrate that we have the power and connectivity required to support growing data demands,” said David Power, Chief Technology Officer at vScaler. “This triangulated partnership supports these demands in perfect harmony, meaning that those organisations looking for HPC requirements can have their demands serviced all under one roof. This is a truly scalable offering, which means that our customers can focus on their core business proposition, safe in the knowledge that their IT infrastructure can grow with them regardless of their data requirements,” added David Power. “The proliferation of HPC has meant that data centre facilities can no longer rely on just providing HPC capabilities as a means to gain a competitive advantage. What is now enabling providers to stand apart is their ability to demonstrate how they can deliver this service more rapidly, smartly and more efficiently than their competitors. Our partnership with GCX and vScaler demonstrates this perfectly—ensuring one of the most powerful HPC propositions available,” said Greg McCulloch, Chief Executive Officer of Aegis Data.