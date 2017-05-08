Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Vodafone launches SuperWifi to boost digital transformation of organizations
08 May 2017

Organizations want to provide a secure, high speed, seamless wireless network experience to their employees, guests and customers for the flexibility to remain connected on devices of their choice. With business operations moving online on mobile devices, organizations are implementing different digital initiatives around customer engagement, business automation and operational efficiency. High speed, low cost, managed Wi-Fi network is often at the foundation of such digital initiatives by small, medium and large organizations.

In order to help transform Indian enterprises into Ready Businesses, Vodafone Business Services has introduced Vodafone SuperWifi, the first Enterprise Wi-Fi Network as a Service by an Indian telecom operator.

SuperWifi is a fully managed Wi-Fi service for enterprises, offering unified, high-speed and reliable wireless network access to employees, guests and customers across their sites and locations with 24 x 7 remote monitoring and management. It provides secure wireless connectivity to improve user experience and ensure greater flexibility and mobility among employees and guests alike.

Vodafone SuperWifi can be easily deployed by small, medium and large enterprises across offices, educational campuses, retail stores, warehouses, factories, hospitals, etc. Organizations can enjoy a high-speed Wi-Fi network experience with low upfront Cap-ex investments and unified control of network policy at various locations. The fully-managed Wi-Fi service offers an online reporting & analytics portal, by which businesses can get Wi-Fi analytics on network performance, usage and applications to help businesses take the right IT and marketing related decisions.

“With Vodafone SuperWifi, business customers can expect unmatched scalability, flexibility, security and reliability from their Wi-Fi. In addition, they are ensured a superior wireless experience, minus the challenges of purchasing, configuring, managing and upgrading that come with a typical non-managed Wi-Fi setup,” said Anil Philip, Sr. Vice President, Products – Vodafone Business Services.
    
08 May 2017(IST)  
