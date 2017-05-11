Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Reliance Communications’ GCX and Safe Host partners to connect Subsea cable connectivity to Switzerland
TT Correspondent |  |  11 May 2017

Reliance Communications (RCOM) subsidiary, Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), on Wednesday announced a partnership with Safe Host, a leading data center collocation provider in Switzerland. Safe Host’s customers now have direct access from its data centers in Switzerland to fast-growing digital markets across the Emerging Markets corridor through GCX’s global network infrastructure.

“The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization,” said Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International.

“Our partnership with Safe Host enables Swiss Enterprises to tap business opportunities in the fast-growing emerging markets over our Global Network as well as leading Cloud providers via GCX CLOUD X platform,” added Mark Russell.

This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global collocation provider. Enterprises in Switzerland now have access to many of these telecommunications hubs across the globe, from the developed markets in the U.S. and Europe to the key emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, including India and China.

“Today, data center facilities are becoming increasingly critical in not only hosting Cloud environments, but also providing the necessary access and connectivity into those platforms. Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reachinto our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries,” said Gerard Sikias, CEO of Safe Host.

The GCX Global Network is distinguished by its unmatched geographic coverage and ability to provide both subsea and terrestrial connectivity to major telecommunications hubs, fully supported by two redundant global network operation centers. The network connects many of these telecommunications hubs across the globe, from the developed markets in the U.S. and Europe to the key emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, including India and China.
    
11 May 2017  
