Spirent collaborates with Huawei, IBM, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to enable rapid service innovation in virtual networks

Spirent Communications has announced that it is collaborating with Huawei, IBM, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to develop a framework for rapid service innovation in virtual networks. The project is part of the Joint Agile Development (JAD) catalyst sponsored by AT&T, Orange and TIM.

The catalyst project demonstrates how network functions virtualization (NFV) and open interfaces enable radically faster service innovation with fewer resources. The project addresses the core need for rapid service innovation, streamlining and automating the process by which virtual network functions (VNFs) are enhanced, validated and then deployed to the production network.

Spirent VisionWorks supports the JAD catalyst project by providing fully automated validation of VNF on-boarding and end-to-end service layer performance. The VisionWorks service assurance controller integrates to other components of the JAD platform via an open test management and execution framework which is documented as part of the project. VisionWorks leverages this framework to interface with IBM Rational to receive test parameters for validation of newly instantiated VNFs in a pre-production environment. Once the test request is received, VNF performance and associated end-to-end service quality are automatically tested and detailed pass / fail information is provided back to IBM Rational to enable deployment or additional development.

“Working with the JAD team, we have shown how virtualization and open interfaces can be leveraged to design, validate and deploy service enhancements dramatically faster. The VisonWorks service assurance controller extends beyond simple test automation, integrating with workflow management systems to completely automate VNF and end-to-end service validation. With VisionWorks, providers can move past legacy testing processes that last weeks or months to automated validation that takes minutes,” said Sean Yarborough, Sr. director of marketing for Spirent’s Lifecycle Service Assurance segment.

VisonWorks solutions address testing and assurance needs across the network and service lifecycle including network validation, service testing and operational assurance.