Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Enterprise
Spirent collaborates with Huawei, IBM, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to enable rapid service innovation in virtual networks
TT Correspondent |  |  08 Jun 2017

Spirent Communications has announced that it is collaborating with Huawei, IBM, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to develop a framework for rapid service innovation in virtual networks. The project is part of the Joint Agile Development (JAD) catalyst sponsored by AT&T, Orange and TIM.

The catalyst project demonstrates how network functions virtualization (NFV) and open interfaces enable radically faster service innovation with fewer resources. The project addresses the core need for rapid service innovation, streamlining and automating the process by which virtual network functions (VNFs) are enhanced, validated and then deployed to the production network.

Spirent VisionWorks supports the JAD catalyst project by providing fully automated validation of VNF on-boarding and end-to-end service layer performance. The VisionWorks service assurance controller integrates to other components of the JAD platform via an open test management and execution framework which is documented as part of the project. VisionWorks leverages this framework to interface with IBM Rational to receive test parameters for validation of newly instantiated VNFs in a pre-production environment. Once the test request is received, VNF performance and associated end-to-end service quality are automatically tested and detailed pass / fail information is provided back to IBM Rational to enable deployment or additional development.

“Working with the JAD team, we have shown how virtualization and open interfaces can be leveraged to design, validate and deploy service enhancements dramatically faster. The VisonWorks service assurance controller extends beyond simple test automation, integrating with workflow management systems to completely automate VNF and end-to-end service validation. With VisionWorks, providers can move past legacy testing processes that last weeks or months to automated validation that takes minutes,” said Sean Yarborough, Sr. director of marketing for Spirent’s Lifecycle Service Assurance segment.

VisonWorks solutions address testing and assurance needs across the network and service lifecycle including network validation, service testing and operational assurance.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Huawei and China Mobile jointly established the trial field to verify 5G high band and low band coordination technology
Huawei to expand its server product portfolio to deliver hybrid cloud solution for Microsoft Azure Stack
NEC launches center of excellence for analytics platform and solutions in India
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
08 Jun 2017(IST)  
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
About Us  |    Advertise  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback   |  Careers
Copyright @ AT Data Process Pvt. Ltd 2012-2013  Terms of use
This site is best viewed in Internet Explorer 6.0 and higher versions, at a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels