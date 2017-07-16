Huawei to expand its server product portfolio to deliver hybrid cloud solution for Microsoft Azure Stack

Huawei announces plans to expand its server product portfolio to deliver Hybrid Cloud solution for Microsoft Azure Stack: a hybrid cloud powered by Huawei servers and switches. The jointly-engineered solution will enable enterprises and service providers to deploy Azure services on-premises with seamless consistency with Azure, allowing enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation and adopt a hybrid cloud platform with confidence. Huawei Hybrid Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack is expected to be commercially available by Q1 of 2018. The jointly-engineered solution – based on Huawei’s latest-generation FusionServer and CloudEngine switches – uniquely offers built-in integration between Huawei’s eSight management software and Azure Stack, enabling customers to implement 360-degree management on hardware devices. Azure Stack is an extension of Azure, providing the same application model, self-service portal, and APIs. This enables the modernization of applications across hybrid cloud environments, balancing flexibility and control. The Huawei and Microsoft jointly-engineered solution also shares the same architecture and user interface as Azure, allowing users to seamlessly deploy, manage and migrate applications across clouds. As a result, enterprises can transform their businesses through automated IT services, maintain critical data on-premise, and deploy new services and cloud-native applications faster with fewer costs. Huawei’s hybrid cloud infrastructure features FusionServer, which delivers integrated high-density architecture, large storage capacity, and highly reliable management. It is an ideal choice for cloud computing, big data, and HPC applications. Huawei CloudEngine switch provides high-density 10G access and up to 100G interconnect, enabling networks of high performance and reliability, large cache, and low latency. At the end of 2016, Huawei had delivered over two million virtual machines and 420 cloud data centers to customers in 130 countries in a number of sectors, including government, public utilities, carrier, energy and finance. "Combining Huawei’s competitive strength in server hardware with Microsoft’s cloud expertise, the groundbreaking Huawei Hybrid Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack is an ideal option for enterprises moving to hybrid cloud. The jointly-engineered solution epitomizes the successful and symbiotic relationship between the two companies,” said Qiu Long, President of IT Server Product Line at Huawei. “We are pleased to work with Huawei on the launch of their new solution, Huawei Hybrid Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack. Huawei has a strong market position and rich product portfolio, and will help to accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud platforms with existing and new customers, and expand the strategy to new markets,” said Mike Neil, corporate vice president of Enterprise Cloud at Microsoft Corporation.