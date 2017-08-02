Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Enterprise
Anritsu’s radio communication analyzer MT8821C is industry's first platform for 6CA max throughput test with Samsung System LSI business
TT Correspondent |  |  02 Aug 2017

Anritsu and Samsung Electronics have been collaborating on LTE / LTE-A heretofore. They jointly conducted a connection verification using Samsung’s LTE modem and MT8821C Radio Communication Analyzer.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, a global leader in advanced semiconductor technologies has confirmed achieving DL 6CA (256QAM) max T-put (1.2Gbps) for its next-generation LTE modem successfully with Anritsu’s MT8821C Radio Communication Analyzer as industry’s first test platform.

Carrier aggregation is a technology that secures a wide bandwidth and improves the communication rate, and service has already started in countries all over the world. Due to the number of users of smartphones / tablet terminals and the rise of rich content services, the spread of LTE-Advanced is continuously expanding. As non-standalone type 5G service to be operated in cooperation with the cellular system is scheduled to be launched in 2019, introduction of 1 Gbps service which further accelerates the current LTE-Advanced is being planned, and Samsung is proactively proceeding the LTE-Advanced function DL 6CC CA during the process of their development.

MT8821C Radio Communication Analyzer is designed for R&D of mobile devices / user equipment (UE), such as smartphones, tablets and M2M modules. It builds on the technologies of its popular predecessor MT8820C, widely adopted by UE and chipset vendors worldwide and supports multiple wireless technologies ranging from LTE-Advanced features like DL CA up to 6CC, to 3G/2Gsystems as well as LTE-U/LAA, with its easy-to-use measurement functions for efficient RF parametric and physical layer throughput testing.

“Anritsu is delighted that Samsung, a leader in ASIC and solutions, has confirmedMT8821C as a key tool in their development process. This progress shows how Anritsu’s MT8821C helps LTE device makers ensure their product quality in an intensely competitive market while reducing the product launch cycle time,” stated Tsutomu Tokuke, Head of Mobile Solutions Division at Anritsu.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Huawei and China Mobile jointly established the trial field to verify 5G high band and low band coordination technology
Huawei to expand its server product portfolio to deliver hybrid cloud solution for Microsoft Azure Stack
Spirent collaborates with Huawei, IBM, Infosys and Tech Mahindra to enable rapid service innovation in virtual networks
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
02 Aug 2017(IST)  
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
CCI and TRAI should resolve turf wars by talking to each other
Airtel payments bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India’s digital payments ecosystem
About Us  |    Advertise  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback   |  Careers
Copyright @ AT Data Process Pvt. Ltd 2012-2013  Terms of use
This site is best viewed in Internet Explorer 6.0 and higher versions, at a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels