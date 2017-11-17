Viavi unveils powerful monitoring and analysis system for storage network testing

VIAVI Solutions, on Friday announced the launch of Xgig 1000 24 Gbps SAS Analyzer, the first solution available for validating and ensuring 24G Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) network performance in a fully integrated, stand-alone system. This versatile storage network testing solution helps equipment manufacturers improve R&D efforts, as well as support data center deployment and troubleshooting in the field. VIAVI’s Xgig 1000 24 Gbps Analyzer enables simultaneous analysis and error injection for SAS protocol traffic at all layers of the stack, delivering one of the most powerful monitoring and analysis systems available for SAS applications. The system not only captures and analyzes live data traffic to verify performance, it also provides traffic jammer capabilities to simulate errors in real time for testing the responsiveness of error recovery processes. The latest SAS 4.0 protocol standard introduces significant technological changes in response to demands for increased storage capacities and faster data speeds, supporting a number of important optimizations for solid-state drives. This new industry standard doubles the effective bandwidth previously possible, from 12 to 24 Gbps. Network equipment manufacturers need optimized testing capabilities to ensure their next-generation 24 Gbps storage systems do not become a bottleneck. “The ability to test network storage equipment and identify how and when a system fails is key to developing the most robust, high-performance solutions possible for data-intensive applications, ranging from unified communications and large internet content providers to gaming platforms. We have refined the Xgig 1000 24 Gbps Analyzer to address the specific characteristics of the SAS 4.0 protocol at high speeds so that every data bit is passed through exactly as it was received, and allowing users to see the same signal that the device under test sees,” said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI Solutions. Advanced Automation While other test and troubleshooting systems can involve complicated, repetitive processes, the Xgig 1000 24 Gbps Analyzer offers users the option to define automation scripts, from simple commands to complex regression test libraries. Analyzer and jammer functions can be managed easily by toggling software switches in the Maestro user interface. The Xgig 1000 24 Gbps SAS Analyzer blade chassis supports 24/12/6/3 Gbps SAS with dual mini-SAS HD receptacles, allowing bidirectional analysis of single and wide-port SAS links. An innovative design with front-to-back airflow allows for standing the chassis on end, minimizing the overall footprint in desktop testing.