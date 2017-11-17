Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Tata Elxsi partners with BlackBerry to accelerate innovation in secure embedded designs
TT Correspondent |  |  08 Nov 2017

Tata Elxsi and BlackBerry Limited, on Wednesday announced they are partnering to help companies design and develop secure, mission-critical solutions for industries such as automotive, industrial, medical and network communication using BlackBerry QNX technologies.

Tata Elxsi will provide integration and customization services for the following embedded software solutions from BlackBerry: QNX Neutrino Realtime OS, QNX Momentics Tool Suite, QNX Hypervisor, QNX SDK for Apps & Media, QNX Wireless Framework, QNX OS for Safety, QNX OS for Medical, QNX CAR Platform for Infotainment, QNX Platform for Acoustics, and QNX Platform for ADAS.

“Tata Elxsi is excited to partner with BlackBerry as a value-added integrator. This will allow customers across industries to rapidly adopt and integrate their products and shorten the time to market. BlackBerry’s rich suite of safety-certified and secure software solutions for mission critical applications, coupled with Tata Elxsi’s automotive, industrial, medical and general embedded development capabilities will enable OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to quickly design, build and deploy sophisticated and secure system level solutions,” said Nitin Pai, SVP of Marketing and Strategy, Tata Elxsi.

“The explosion of connected products and mission critical embedded systems has presented a tremendous opportunity for safe, secure, and trusted software solutions. By using trusted BlackBerry QNX technology, companies around the world can develop safety-certified embedded systems and devices that are not just secure, but BlackBerry Secure. We are excited to partner with Tata Elxsi, and look forward to helping their customers accelerate the design, development, integration and testing of mission-critical, next-generation systems,” said Kaivan Karimi, SVP and Head of Sales and Marketing for BlackBerry Technology Solutions.
    
