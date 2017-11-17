NEC launches LoRaWAN compliant network server

NEC Corporation, on Wednesday announced the global commercialization of a new network server that complies with LoRa (Long Range) WAN, a new wireless communication technology, and LPWA (Low Power Wide Area), which creates wide area networks with low power consumption. NEC will begin providing the new products to communication carriers from this December. The new server carries out ID control, data rate control and channel allocation for sensor devices complying with LoRaWAN through the LoRaWAN gateway. It also mediates data processing from each sensor device to the application server. Moreover, as the LoRa network server features a function for conducting flexible multi-tenant and multi-device control assuming a variety of service provision formats of communication carriers, it is capable of providing LoRaWAN network services to numerous companies and service providers. Furthermore, its WebAPI capability makes it interoperable with a wide range of service applications using LoRa. This facilitates the utilization of data collected from sensor devices. In recent years, the spread of new IoT services has created a growing need for the control of devices and information collected via networks. In relation to the promotion of smart cities in particular, a system that consumes low levels of power is required for collecting information from a wide range of sensor devices, such as health check meters and environmental sensors. Since all kinds of sensor devices are expected to connect to networks in the future, LoRa is expected to be widely used as a communication technology for IoT that saves power in the collection of a wide range of information. "This new server enables new IoT services to be flexibly provided to telecommunications carriers in combination with gateways and end-devices. NEC aims to provide LoRaWAN compliant solutions to companies around the world in the coming years as part of accelerating the creation of new IoT services and improving user convenience," said Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. "It is an honor to see NEC providing a network server that utilizes LoRaWAN and helps to promote the realization of a plentiful and safe society using IoT. Our IoT initiatives include the development of prototypes and demonstration experiments for the provision of an original LoRaWAN gateway, communications units and various dedicated devices for telecommunications carriers and other companies. These new links with NEC's network server will help to establish a system for the reliable introduction and operation of these products," said Hiroyuki Nakamura, Executive Officer, Chief Director of 3rd Sales, Oi Electric Co., Ltd. "NEC's network server integrated with Semtech's LoRa Technology will give operators a competitive advantage that will contribute to society. LoRa Technology offers long-range, low-power capabilities for next-generation IoT applications in vertical markets, including smart cities, smart building, smart agriculture, smart metering, and smart supply chain and logistics," said Marc Pegulu, General Manager and Vice President of Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group.