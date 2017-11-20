Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Belden to set up manufacturing facility in India with an initial investment of USD 20 million
20 Nov 2017

Belden Inc., on Saturday announced that the company is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in the Chakan Industrial Area in Pune. The Pune plant and a co-located engineering centre, is being set-up with an initial investment of USD 20 million at the MIDC Phase II and will focus on the production of Enterprise, Industrial Connectivity and Networking products and also serve as an export hub.

The facility is expected to be ready in mid-2018 and will house modern production lines, an engineering centre and test labs, all built to the highest standards of safety and quality, consistent with Belden locations worldwide.

Whilst laying the foundation stone for the Chakan project, John Stroup, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board at Belden Inc. said; “Smart Cities, the Make-in-India program and various Digitisation projects initiated by the Government of India, open an arena of investment opportunities to boost local infrastructure and manufacturing. We are delighted to participate in this growth initiative by investing ahead of the curve through locally manufactured, high-end Enterprise and Industrial Networking and Connectivity solutions. India promises attractive growth prospects for several of our offerings and the establishment of this new plant at Chakan is an important move, as it will serve local customers better and give impetus to our globalisation plans.”

    

“Markets in India are very dynamic and offer a great opportunity for us to provide our high technology solutions. We are looking towards the future and how Belden can better serve its customers in high growth countries like India. In line with our expansion plans, the manufacturing set-up in Pune will enable Belden to accelerate its production capacity, roll-out our diverse products and drastically reduce lead times to customers in India and other countries,” said Ashish Chand, Managing Director of Asia Pacific at Belden Inc.

“On-going digital transformation initiatives and the rapid deployment of extensive network infrastructure complements our strong manufacturing competence. Pune will become a prominent location in Belden’s global manufacturing and will help us leverage our growing distribution network in India,” said Murugesan Ram, Sales & Marketing Director, Belden India & SAARC.
    
