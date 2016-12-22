Hyundai selects Spirent solutions for Ethernet-in-the-car conformance testing

Spirent Communications, on Thursday announced that Spirent’s C50+TTworkbench solution has been selected by Hyundai Motor Group to verify in-car networking. Modern cars have up to 100 engine control units (ECUs), and as more vehicles support advanced features such as multiple cameras and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive designers must adopt higher capacity in-car networks. Automotive Ethernet networking is derived from the eponymous computer networking technology, and is being adopted by Automotive OEMs around the world. To help develop and verify its automotive Ethernet systems and determine the best Ethernet designs for its vehicles, Hyundai is using the Spirent solutions to verify the Ethernet ECUs. With Hyundai’s commitment to deliver new in-car capabilities and to meet the high expectations of its customers, choosing Spirent’s test equipment was a logical step. “Spirent’s TTworkbench and its easy-to-use test environment will help Hyundai to verify that the in-car Ethernet networks are robust enough to support the advanced applications we’re starting to see in connected cars. Industries such as IT and telecommunications use Spirent’s solutions to test and verify their products and services, and our years of experience will go a long way in ensuring the automotive industry successfully builds the vehicles of the future,” said Thomas Schulze, Automotive Business Development Director for Spirent. TTworkbench is a full-featured integrated test development and execution environment (IDE) for any kind of test automation project. The C50+ TTworkbench offers a variety of functions including DUT monitoring and simulation. It includes support for all of the international standard test cases, including the OPEN Alliance test case and the AVnu Automotive test case—features that were critical for Hyundai. The C50+ also includes newly released Protocol Conformance Test Suites for Automotive Ethernet, which can run on Spirent C1 and C50 platforms with BroadR-Reach Network Interface Cards based on Open Alliance standards. The automotive Ethernet test solution is supported through a local partnership with CANSystems, a leading distributor of various test tools for the automotive industry in South Korea. This partnership helps to provide the highest level of support for customers’ development activities around Automotive Ethernet.