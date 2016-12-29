Ericsson demonstrates connected aquaponics and smart water grid management IoT solutions in Mori village, Andhra Pradesh

Ericsson, on Thursday demonstrated its Connected Aquaponics and Smart Water Grid Management IoT solutions on site in Mori village as part of a pilot being run by the Govt. Of Andhra Pradesh towards creating smart and sustainable villages in the state .Both the projects were demonstrated on site in the presence of Shri N. Chandra Babu Naidu, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Govt of Andhra Pradesh , following a three month pilot. Ericsson had earlier in the year signed an MoU with the Govt of Andhra Pradesh and UC Berkley to help improve lives of farmers in and around Mori. ”Ericsson is deploying Smart City solutions in different parts of the world. We have used our Global know how and technological expertise to develop sustainable solutions for rural areas, like the ones being demonstrated at Mori. The Connected Aquaponics and Water Grid Management IoT solutions being demonstrated here will help improve harvest, optimise water distribution and has the potential to provide an improved life for millions of farmers in the country,” said Anand Varadarajan, Head of Ericsson Research, Chennai at Ericsson India. ”This project has been conceptualised in order to develop a smart village by leveraging digital technology and open innovation. Ericsson’s ’Connected Aquaponics’ and ’Smart Water Grid’ solutions integrate sustainable agriculture and aquaculture which help optimize water distribution and reduce adverse effects on ground water. Prototypes like these are scalable and can benefit thousands of villages throughout India,” said Professor Solomon Darwin, Executive Director of Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation at UC Berkeley-Haas School of Business.