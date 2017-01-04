Verizon and Qualcomm unveil next chapter of growth for the Internet of Things

Verizon and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated are accelerating innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT) with the introduction of ThingSpace-ready modules from Quectel and Telit using Qualcomm Technologies’ MDM9206 Category M1 (Cat-M1) LTE modem. To further facilitate the creation of IoT solutions using Verizon’s ThingSpace platform on the MDM9206 LTE modem, Verizon is making available a development kit. The modules and development kit are expected to be available in early 2017. Verizon’s ThingSpace client has been pre-integrated and tested on the MDM9206 LTE modem and is designed to allow manufacturers to easily and seamlessly develop, as well as manage IoT devices for quicker time-to-commercialization. Using the integrated application processor in the MDM9206 LTE modem, OEMs can develop cost-effective and small-footprint devices and incorporate the benefits of LTE connectivity into many new IoT applications. In addition, Verizon’s pre-integrated ThingSpace software provides a one-stop global solution for both wireless data and cloud service management for IoT devices. The combination of the LTE Cat-M1 capabilities of the MDM9206 modem with Verizon’s 4G LTE network and ThingSpace platform offers a simplified approach for building, deploying and managing IoT applications, which can be customized for a wide-range of IoT use cases including asset management, industrial automation, wearables, smart cities and more. “We’re pleased to work with both Qualcomm Technologies and Verizon to quickly commercialize a ThingSpace-ready LTE Cat-M1 module,” said Patrick Qian, chief executive officer, Quectel. “This work will result in earlier opportunities for product OEMs to take advantage of Verizon’s Cat-M1 network rollout. We see great opportunities for new and creative IoT applications benefiting from the implementation of ThingSpace software and Qualcomm Technologies’ MDM9206 LTE modem technology in Quectel’s BG96 module enabling performance and cost optimized products.” “Telit’s work on this cloud-ready LTE Cat-M1 IoT module expands our long, multi-faceted relationship with Qualcomm Technologies and Verizon. Together we have been powering millions of CDMA IoT devices on Verizon’s network across North America for many years. With its inherent low-power consumption and wider range, our new ME910C1 module targets an array of innovative IoT devices or – by leveraging Telit’s unique family concept – it can also be applied as a simple drop-in replacement for existing 2G, 3G and CDMA devices,” said Dennis Kelly, vice president of sales, Americas, Telit. Building on the announcement from September of last year, Verizon and Qualcomm Technologies will showcase at CES 2017 how pre-integration of the ThingSpace client within the MDM9206 Cat-M1 LTE modem supports novel use cases for industrial IoT segments such as comprehensive asset management and tracking using the live over-the-air 4G LTE Cat-M1 network. “As more and more devices, products and systems enter the IoT space, it’s imperative the infrastructure keep up. Paired with our rollout of the LTE Cat-M1 network, which will reach nationwide coverage by the end of 1Q 2017, the launch of a pre-integrated ThingSpace platform means developers can bring IoT products to market quicker and easier. Together with Qualcomm Technologies, Telit and Quectel, we’re offering a simple, seamless way to create edge access by incorporating LTE connectivity into these new applications. In other words, we’re simplifying IoT to increase participation rates across all segments, particularly the mid-size businesses that benefit the most from IoT solutions,” said Mark Bartolomeo, vice president of connected solutions, Verizon. “Qualcomm Technologies and Verizon share the same vision for the industrial IoT, and we are pleased to continue working together to help simplify and accelerate the deployment of intelligent connected devices for this segment. Qualcomm Technologies’ MDM9206 modem is engineered to support low-power, low-bandwidth and cost efficient IoT applications and services, and brings many enhancements and optimizations to LTE that can help reduce IoT device complexity. We anticipate this allows ecosystem players to bring IoT products and services to the space quicker and easier,” said Jeffery Torrance, vice president of business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.