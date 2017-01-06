Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
M2M Updates
ASEAN's IoT leaders to gather in Singapore to drive IoT developments in the region
TT Coresspondent |  |  06 Jan 2017

ASEAN's Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) thought leaders will gather in Singapore, in February, for the 12th edition of Asia IoT Business Platform.

The program is organized by Industry Platform, a Singapore incorporated firm focused on the global telecommunications sector. Debuting in Singapore after 11 editions held across ASEAN in the past four years, the program will witness leading IoT leaders engage in panel discussions and present case studies on the region's latest and most relevant IoT developments.

ASEAN is proving to be a bright spot for enterprise IoT projects; Frost & Sullivan estimates the IoT market in ASEAN to be valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2016 and it is expected to grow 35 per cent a year. This accounts for 10 per cent of the total Asia-Pacific IoT spending. Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines lead the region's IoT spending, with a strong focus on key areas such as smart cities, manufacturing, automotive, transport & logistics, and agriculture.

"There is no doubt that there is massive potential for enterprise IoT in ASEAN. We have seen many enterprises across different industries, from manufacturing and industrials to agriculture, already deploying IoT and reaping its benefits. There is a clear demand for such technologies to help transform enterprises to become more efficient and productive. This is an opportunity that IoT solution providers should quickly seize," said Zaf Coelho, project director of Asia IoT Business Platform.

Zaf also noted that because of the rapid adoption of IoT in the region, it is now more important to understand the challenges that enterprises face in trying to deploy IoT in their businesses.

"The challenges that enterprises face in implementing IoT will determine how they view the benefits of IoT implementation and in turn, affects the demand for IoT technologies. By bringing the programme to Singapore, we hope to inform IoT solution providers here of the latest IoT developments in the region and to help them understand the different issues and challenges regarding IoT adoption," added Zaf Coelho.

The Asia IoT Business Platform in Singapore will feature three sessions dedicated to keynote, ASEAN smart city projects, and ASEAN enterprise IoT projects. The program aims to not only help IoT stakeholders keep abreast of the latest and most important developments in the region, but to also bridge them with the local ASEAN markets to foster important connections that will help drive the region's enterprise digital transformation and IoT growth.
    
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
06 Jan 2017(IST)  
telecom
Whitepaper
Cisco® ONE: Traffic Visualization and Control
Traffic visualization and control applies this vision to effectively manage traffic and session growth while economical...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Mahindra Comviva forays into M-Learning with PalmLeaf
Vodafone SuperNet 4G launched in Uttarakhand and UP West circle
Net Neutrality: TRAI releases consultation paper to finalise policy
Xiaomi India achieves milestone, crosses US$1 billion in revenue in 2016
ASUS launches ZenFone AR and ZenFone 3 Zoom at CES
BT and MediaTek join hands to deliver total wireless connectivity for the home and connected world
MediaTek announces MT2533D chipset with advanced technology for smart headsets, headphones and hands-free systems
Tata Elxsi announces partnership with DISTI for feature-rich 3D automotive UX
About Us  |    Advertise  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback   |  Careers
Copyright @ AT Data Process Pvt. Ltd 2012-2013  Terms of use
This site is best viewed in Internet Explorer 6.0 and higher versions, at a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels