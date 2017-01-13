Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
NI debuts Industrial Internet of Things lab to promote innovation and collaboration
TT Correspondent |  |  13 Jan 2017

NI, on Thursday announced the opening of the new NI Industrial IoT Lab at its Austin headquarters. The NI Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Lab focuses on intelligent systems that connect operational technology, information technology and the companies working on these systems. Designed with flexibility for the future, the lab’s operational focus includes areas such as microgrid control and communication, advanced control for manufacturing, and asset monitoring for heavy equipment.

Additionally, the NI Industrial IoT Lab fosters collaboration between different companies to improve interoperability. In this space, companies with expertise in communications protocols, controller hardware, I/O components, processing elements and software platforms come together to validate end-to-end solutions that can dramatically change the way businesses operate. Companies sponsoring the NI Industrial IoT Lab include: Analog Devices Inc, Avnu Alliance, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Industrial Internet Consortium, Intel, Kalypso, OPC Foundation, OSIsoft, PTC, Real-Time Innovations, SparkCognition, Semikron, Viewpoint Systems and Xilinx.

“We are excited to strengthen partnerships with other world-class technology companies. A working showcase for new technologies can help all companies involved drive breakthrough innovations for utility grids, manufacturing, asset health monitoring and several other industries,” said Jamie Smith, business and technology director at NI.

The lab is a working showcase for Industrial IoT technologies, solutions and systems architectures. Through demonstrators, such as the on-site Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) testbeds, participating companies can promote innovative solutions and drive discussions with the domain experts that see the real-world challenges.
    
13 Jan 2017(IST)  
telecom
