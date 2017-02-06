Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Huawei and Oracle officially sign power IoT ecosystem partnership MOU
TT Correspondent |  |  06 Feb 2017

Huawei and Oracle officially signed a ‘Power IoT Ecosystem Partnership’ MOU recently, which will see continued cooperation around the marketing and sales of the Huawei AMI Solution with Oracle Utilities Meter Data Management (MDM), Oracle Utilities Smart Grid Gateway (SGG) and related Oracle Utilities products.

Huawei and Oracle plan to continue cooperating around customer requirements, with the parties able to make use of Huawei’s leading-edge Information and Communication Technology products and solutions, in coordination with Oracle’s strong capability of R&D, implementation and outsourcing services in the utility industry. This collaboration will enable a robust end-to-end AMI solution helping power and grid companies to improve customer experience and operation efficiency, achieve energy saving and emission reduction.

“Huawei is very glad to establish a favorable cooperation relationship with Oracle in connected smart grid territory. We plan to increase strategic investment in solution construction, market expansion projects and joint marketing, conduct the cooperation deeply and consistently, and to finally achieve a win-win business situation,” said Cong Peijin, Huawei Energy Solution Managing Director.

“Oracle is looking forward to working together with Huawei in marketing, sales and technology to take the AMI Solution into the target sectors. Huawei along with Oracle’s utility and customer experience will jointly approach the customer opportunity and achieve a win-win business situation,” said Stuart Shaw, Oracle Greater China Regional Senior Director Sales.

Huawei, a Platinum member of the Oracle Partner Network, delivers a powerful service package, its AMI solution. This solution can manage smart meters, communications networks and head end systems using Oracle Utilities MDM, Oracle Utilities SGG, and Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing (CC&B) to support MDAS and customer systems. Previously, Huawei and Oracle successfully completed integration testing for the Huawei AMI Solution Head End System and Oracle Utilities MDM and Oracle Utilities SGG. Both parties used standard IT technology under open architecture to achieve interconnectivity.

Oracle Utilities MDM provides comprehensive management of meter commands for remote switch, data and event access and meter ping. With these functions Oracle Utilities MDM and Huawei HES work together to optimize AMI scenarios, such as smart meter implementation, remote control, power-theft analysis and power quality analysis. Based on the success of the integration test and technology seminar, Huawei and Oracle officially agreed to continue cooperation, which should help boost the global grid construction and leverage global knowledge around utilities’ maturity and direction.
    
06 Feb 2017(IST)  
telecom
