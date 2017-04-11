Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Reliance group launches Unlimit, to deliver IoT solutions and services in India
Ashish Sharma |  New Delhi |  07 Apr 2017

Reliance Group’s Unlimit, the first dedicated IoT (Internet of Things) business unit of any telecom operator in India, and Cumulocity, the leading IoT software provider worldwide, on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to roll out a suite of new products and services on a new platform, titled ‘Enablement’. Enablement will allow businesses to connect any device over any network, and manage and store asset data, by controlling them in real-time by monitoring device availability and administer and rectify device faults.

The versatility of Enablement allows it to be tailored specifically for specialized businesses and provides enterprises with the ability to compose their own IoT app in minutes, with the “smart rules” wizard used to instantly spot operationally critical states - for instance, "Send me a message with the fault details if a machine fault can’t be automatically resolved in 60 minutes”. The newly launched product line will showcase off-the-shelf applications for key verticals such as industrial automation, healthcare, financial services and asset tracking, and can be used across the globe and/or tailored to suit the unique demands of the Indian market.

“With the number of connected devices in India projected to rise from 200 million today to 3 billion by 2020, nearly every part of the economy will be positively impacted by IoT. We are delighted to partner with Cumulocity to launch our new platform ‘Enablement’ and unlock the full potential of the Internet of Things for our customers and make the benefits of IoT virtually UNLIMITed,” said Juergen Hase, Chief Executive Officer of Unlimit.

The partnership extends Unlimit’s connectivity offerings, with Cumulocity’s advanced IoT application and the ‘Enablement’ platform. The combined offering will enable Unlimit’s customers to benefit from rapid machine, sensor and device integration, as well as data collection and real-time analytics for condition monitoring. It further offers predictive maintenance and supply chain automation, comprehensive device management and remote control, vertical application configuration of real-time dashboards and fast and affordable enterprise IT integration.

“We are delighted to support Unlimit and the Reliance Group in the delivery of ‘Enablement’. The ‘Enablement’ platform and its suite of customized products provides end customers in many specialist vertical markets with the tools to easily embed IoT into their business, rapidly exploit the benefits and continuously evolve to their demands and desires. ‘Enablement’ provides everyone in India able to use a mobile phone with the capability to rapidly build, secure and deploy their own state-of-the-art IoT solution in an extremely cost-efficient way,” said Bernd Gross, Chief Executive Officer of Cumulocity.

The Indian market has the perfect ecosystem to fully exploit the benefits of IoT with the necessity to efficiently manage public and commercial services for a large number of diverse consumers and enterprises at an affordable cost. Recent analyst reports predict that IoT will grow at a CAGR of 28% over the next 5 years, which may result in technologically leapfrogging even established economies. Early benefits are anticipated in many sectors such as transport, wellness, healthcare, buildings, homes, factories, agriculture, livestock, electric grids and water supply networks.
    
07 Apr 2017(IST)  
