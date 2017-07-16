Nokia and China Mobile extend ultra-broadband access and intelligent home services to homes across China

Nokia and China Mobile are deploying millions of home gateways to provide residential customers across 29 different provinces in China with access to fiber-based ultra-broadband applications and intelligent home services. Under this contract, China Mobile will deploy home gateway units with Nokia's solution to over 30 million users during 2017. Using established fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks, which bring greater service experiences and gigabit speeds to customers, the new gateway will extend internet coverage in the home and enable IoT communications between devices and sensors. The ability to flexibly add software functions and enhanced analytics capabilities allow China Mobile to deploy and deliver a new intelligent home experience and associated services. "This important announcement furthers Nokia's role as a key technology provider in China. Our home gateway solution provides China Mobile with the ultra-broadband access technology they need to capitalize on IoT and deliver new services that support their evolving customer needs. We are very pleased to continue our close work with China Mobile and look forward to helping them deliver on their commitments," said Federico Guillen, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group. "China Mobile is progressing fast as a converged telecommunications operator -- with more than 31 million FTTH subscribers -- and has proven it can successfully leverage its extensive fiber access network to deliver ultra-broadband applications such as 4K TV services and Gigabit access to customers across various provinces. With the addition of intelligent home gateway technology, China Mobile will be able to further differentiate its services, providing consumers with enhanced internet coverage in the home and a more seamless experience for connecting various devices and sensors," said Roland Montagne, principal analyst at IDATE. This contract extends a long-term fixed network partnership between China Mobile and Nokia which also included the development of its GPON network for mobile backhaul.