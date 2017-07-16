Trak N Tell secures over 20000 vehicles in the country with its sophisticated vehicle telematics solutions

Safeguarding vehicles and their owners on the Indian roads, Trak N Tell has fared well, empowering over 20,000 vehicles on the Indian roads. This feat is yet another feather in the cap, in its upward trajectory. One of India’s leading players in integrated telematics systems, Trak N Tell has equipped vehicles from Kargil to Kanyakumari and from Porbandar to Chongkham (Assam). Outside of India, its devices are being used in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Rwanda and, of course, USA. “More than the numbers we have achieved, we are absolutely delighted to see the increasing awareness on vehicle telematics. With the increasing number of threats on the road and car theft cases, the need of vehicle intelligence is increasing by the day. Furthermore, with the passenger vehicle segment increasing at a rapid speed of 10.09 per cent, our business prospects are only expanding, and we are ready and look forward to serving the market,” said Pranshu Gupta, Founder & CEO, Trak N Tell. By incorporating features like Impact Alert Calling, Real-Time tracking, Panic Button, and Over-speeding alerts, the company hopes to create an ecosystem which not only makes vehicles secure, but also promote responsible driving. Additionally, it aims at revolutionizing the conventional outlook of Telematics in the Indian market. Furthermore, the company also provides its unique products – Intelli7 & Intelli7+, which have been created with the aim to delve beyond technical aspects. Through years of research on human behavior and associated needs while driving, the company ensures key aspects like safety of kinfolks as well as reduction in car theft and threat with this product. Its mission is to bring a human touch to technology with this device that cares for a car as much as the owner.