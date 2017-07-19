Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Reliance group’s IoT arm Unlimit forges strategic partnership with China’s Fibocom to launch suite of new applications
TT Correspondent |  |  19 Jul 2017

Reliance Group’s Unlimit, the first company in India solely focused on providing IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to enterprises, on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with Fibocom, China’s first communications modules and solutions provider, to bring to the country contemporary wireless communications modules and solutions for IoT and mobile Internet.

The partnership will allow innovative design and Next-Gen applications be launched in the Indian market, which will narrow the gap between India and other developing and developed countries with the introduction of a robust infrastructure set-up for digital growth. The partnership is in alignment with the ‘Digital India’ plan, which is focused on creating citizen-shared infrastructure, management and services on demand, as also data authority for each Indian citizen.

“With the number of connected devices in India projected to rise from 200 million today to 3 billion by 2020, nearly every part of the economy will be positively impacted by IoT. We are delighted to partner with Fibocom to unlock the full potential of the Internet of Things for our customers, thereby making the benefits of IoT virtually unlimited,” said Juergen Hase, Chief Executive Officer of Unlimit.

The partnership will be dedicated to design and manufacture wireless modules and provide IoT solutions to enable secure communications among machines, equipment, vehicles and assets over wireless networks. It will also bring in a unique competence in combining 2G, 3G and 4G wireless modules with positioning technology, service delivery platforms for M2M applications and device management platforms in a trusted environment.

“With the extensive customer base and channel network of Fibocom, China’s innovative design and famous applications will be brought to the Indian market, thus accelerating the realization of the ‘Digital India’ plan,” said Qi Guangzhi, Vice President of Fibocom.

The Indian market has the perfect ecosystem to fully exploit the benefits of IoT, with a growing necessity to efficiently manage public and commercial services for a large number of diverse consumers and enterprises at an affordable cost. Recent analyst reports predict that IoT will grow at a CAGR of 28% over the next 5 years, resulting in technology implementation in India leapfrogging even that of established economies. Early benefits are anticipated in diverse sectors such as transport, wellness, healthcare, buildings, homes, factories, agriculture, livestock, electric grids and water supply networks.
    
19 Jul 2017(IST)  
