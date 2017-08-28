Airtel and Symantec announces strategic partnership to offer cyber security solutions in India

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Symantec Corp. On Monday announced a strategic partnership to serve the growing cyber security requirements of businesses in India, providing protection and prevention of online threats in an increasingly digitally connected world. Under the terms of the agreement, Airtel will be the exclusive Cyber Security Services partner for Symantec in India, and will distribute Symantec’s enterprise security software.

The partnership aims to leverage Airtel’s strength in India’s Business to Business (B2B) segment, helping them address the challenges of the Cloud Generation with Symantec’s innovative Integrated Cyber Defense Platform. As Indian enterprises embrace cloud applications and infrastructure, they require security technologies built for this new cloud-based environment to gain the upper hand on adversaries. The partnership will give customers stronger protection and prevention, greater visibility and better control of critical assets, users and data.

Airtel Business serves over 2,000 large enterprise accounts, plus more than 250,000 corporate and tech startups with its integrated telecom solutions. In addition, it has a strong presence in Central and State Government departments/divisions. Symantec Cyber Security Services prepares organizations for every stage of the attack lifecycle through global Threat Intelligence Services, Managed Security Services, Incident Response Services and Cyber Skills Development Services to protect organizations from internal and external attacks.

“Increasingly sophisticated cyber threats with potential to disrupt business continuity are the new normal in today’s digitally connected world. Enterprises need to guard against these emerging threats and Airtel, with its experience in serving businesses with integrated connectivity solutions, is uniquely positioned to serve them. We are delighted to partner with Symantec and offer its world-class Integrated Cyber Defense Platform and solutions to customers in India. It will help us add value to our existing enterprise relationships and further consolidate our leadership position in the B2B space,” said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia) of Bharti Airtel.

“The threat environment is more dangerous and complex than ever. The partnership between Airtel and Symantec presents massive value to businesses in India. Airtel is one of the most forward-thinking telcos and Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform focuses on empowering businesses to protect their on-premise as well as fast growing cloud environment through every stage of an attack lifecycle by combining the broadest and deepest set of threat intelligence in the industry. With this partnership, under one service level agreement, Indian organizations can bolster their cyber defense and respond to new threats as they emerge at a significantly lower operational cost,” said Symantec’s CEO Greg Clark.