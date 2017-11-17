Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited selects HPE to implement the country’s first cloud-based Integrated Command and Control Centre in Madhya Pradesh

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) India, on Tuesday announced that Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (BSCDCL) has selected the HPE Universal Internet of Things (UIoT) Platform to create India’s first cloud-based Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The Universal IoT platform with its multi-tenancy capabilities makes it possible to run multiple city command centre operations in parallel. The selected cities include Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain, Satna, and Sagar. The centre will enable the monitoring and administration of multiple city civic utilities and citizen services in each of these cities through a central cloud. It will also allow for state-wide monitoring of cities from a central command view. “The vision of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. to create the country’s first Integrated Command and Control Centre in Madhya Pradesh is driven by a future-focused vision for their cities and citizens. We are pleased to be selected as partners to implement this innovative solution. Our proposed solution is comprised of world class products and platforms that are proven in cities across the world,” said Som Satsangi, MD, HPE India. The HPE Universal IoT platform will play a major role in the ICCC, as it will adapt and integrate thousands of discrete sensors and applications on the platform. Additionally, HPE’s unique capability and experience in data centre and command centres in India and worldwide will help Madhya Pradesh build world class smart cities. “A benefit of creating one unified command centre will be significant cost savings as compared to deploying individual command centres across each city separately. Our technology solution has the capability to integrate a multitude of citizen services applications and sensors running across cities in the state of Madhya Pradesh,” added Som Satsangi. For years, governments around the world have partnered with HPE to transform what they do and how they operate to create safe, liveable and sustainable environments for their citizens. By engaging with HPE, governments get a global technology solutions provider that offers proven IT infrastructure and services. Globally, HPE has designed more than 30 million square feet of data centre space and has set up over 60 Greenfield data centres. In India, the company designs and builds data centres for a range of customers, including one of India’s leading stock exchanges and one of the top three telcos in the country. In India, work to reach the goal of setting up 100 smart cities across the country by 2022 is underway and being implemented at a fast pace. As the development of these smart cities becomes a priority, HPE is committed to partnering with central and state governments, as well as city administrations to offer them cutting edge technology that can improve the quality of life of every citizen.