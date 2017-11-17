NEC and Libelium partners to develop IoT solutions

NEC Corporation has announced a strategic partnership in the field of Smart City solutions with Spain-based Libelium, a leading designer and producer of solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) technologies.

The combination of NEC's CONNEXIVE IoT Platform with Libelium's gateways and sensors promise to deliver advanced capabilities for IoT devices, including support for massive data storage, processing and analytics.

This partnership with Libelium will allow NEC to offer innovative solutions to a wide range of customers, including telecom carriers and enterprises. Both companies will work together to operationalize and achieve faster time to market deployment of IoT services to launch in Smart City, Smart Building and Smart Traffic Management areas. Moreover, Libelium's sensor data will become available in plug-and-play mode for a wide range of NEC IoT applications without needing extra programming.

This partnership aims to benefit customers with the following:

• Plug-and-play Libelium sensors and gateways gaining data access through NEC's CONNEXIVE IoT Platform.

• NEC's CONNEXIVE IoT Platform allows policy-based data storage, which prevents duplicate development and keeps information secure.

• Flexibility through horizontal integration and faster time to market of new Libelium devices and sensors.

• Enables the deployment of cutting edge Libelium gateways and sensors globally.

"Through this partnership, NEC will expand the IoT ecosystem and contribute to customer efficiency while creating new social value. Libelium's robust IoT sensor portfolio and NEC's experience in integrating IoT solutions brings a unique, ready-to-use offering to the IoT market," said, Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation.

"Libelium is currently shifting its strategic focus from sensor devices to its IoT Gateway Meshlium to extend its presence in the whole IoT value chain and allowing the development of end-to-end solutions. The high interoperability of our IoT platform allows customers to access new market opportunities by flexibly connecting sensors and devices to any cloud platform through a full range of communication protocols," said Alicia Asin, CEO, Libelium.