Smartron partners with Flipkart to design & engineer the billion capture+

Smartron, on Tuesday collaborates with Flipkart as the Design & Engineering partner for Billion Capture+. This partnership is Smartron’s first step in their ‘Powered by tronX’ program to extend the tronX ecosystem to third party brands. The program is aimed at giving partner devices, whether they are smartphones or computing devices or wearables or smart home things, access to tronX’s assistive and predictive AI capabilities. tronX is India’s first AI powered IoT platform and through this partnership, Smartron will extend all these capabilities to the users of the Billion Capture+ devices in the future. Billion Capture+ is uniquely placed to delight Indian consumers looking for a phone made for India. The phone with a host of in-demand features like dual rear camera, long battery life, Quick Charge and more also boasts of the tronX platform that offers free & unlimited cloud storage for saving all those memories that users create through the device. In the next tronX update soon, users will have access to a range of highly intelligent, localized and personalized experiences and services through tronX launcher and predictive and assistive voice assistant optimized for Indian languages and accents. Starting Nov 15, Billion Capture+ powered by tronX will be exclusively available on Flipkart. “As India’s first global technology OEM and IoT brand, Smartron is committed to building a robust product ecosystem for connected devices in India through “Powered by tronX” program. The tronX intelligent software platform is going to be instrumental in this endeavor. We are excited to be the Design and Manufacturing partner for Flipkart in bringing smartphones to Indians under Billion brand and are confident that this partnership will prove to be the first big step towards our vision of an enhanced indigenous ecosystem of connected devices and intelligent experiences which will be at par with global innovation standards,” said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron. A kind of next gen intelligent OS, tronX offers a rich, seamless user experience and delivers highly intelligent and personalized experiences, services and care for personal, home, health, education, infrastructure, enterprise, energy and agriculture markets, all driven through the power of IoT and AI with voice, touch, gesture enabled solutions focused on Indian languages and accents. For mobile devices, with every user being different, tronX tailors the experience to cater to each one in a way that’s most personalised and non-intrusive. Right from deep partner integrations for travel (flights, cabs), entertainment (movies, music, events), e-commerce (shopping, budgeting, health), payment (utilities), financial (insurance, stock, retirement), news, and smart home experiences for the end consumer. With this launch as the first step, Smartron aims at partnering with other brands across market segments to Design and Engineer devices, things and systems powered by tronX that will bring in a new era of convenience and highly intelligent experiences to consumers and businesses alike.