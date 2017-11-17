Infosys partners with Udacity to offer self-driving car engineer nanodegree program

Infosys, on Thursday announced a partnership with global online learning company Udacity to train Infosys employees in its Self-Driving Car Engineer Nanodegree program. The program, known as Udacity Connect, a combined in-person and online training offering, will give Infosys employees the skills needed as the company continues to focus on autonomous technology across a range of industries, including automotive, manufacturing and mining. The 20-week curriculum will train Infosys employees on engineering technologies for self-driving vehicles, including advanced courses in deep learning and machine learning. Program participants will also engage in six-week apprenticeships working on solutions for Infosys clients’ most-pressing challenges. The apprenticeships will help quickly scale participants’ skills and translate into practical new industry solutions. The goal of this program is to train 500 engineers by the end of 2018. In addition, Infosys will hold a hackathon/competition in November that is designed to identify the brightest of Infosys’ global talent to select the first 100 participants for the program. “Infosys is committed to re-skilling and training its employees in groundbreaking technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous technologies. We are proud to expand our partnership with Udacity with the launch of the in-person and online Self-Driving Car Engineer Nanodegree program as we accelerate the pace of skill adoption and ensure our clients continue to be at the forefront of innovation,” said Ravi Kumar S., President and Deputy COO, Infosys. “Udacity is focused on lifelong learning for all people at any stage in life. We are excited to expand our partnership with Infosys in providing their employees with the skills necessary to thrive in the fast-growing autonomous vehicle space,” said Vish Makhijani, CEO of Udacity. Infosys is investing in developing deep expertise in autonomous technology that will allow our clients to embrace these technologies at scale in their own contextualized environment.