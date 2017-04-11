Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
M2M Updates
Telenor Norway and Cisco collaborates to deliver enterprise IoT services
TT Correspondent |  |  10 Apr 2017

Telenor Norway has announced collaboration with Cisco Jasper to help enable enterprises throughout Norway to launch, manage and monetize IoT services. The collaboration will pair Telenor Norway’s mobile network with the Cisco Jasper IoT connectivity management platform, enabling enterprises to easily and cost-effectively deliver new connected services through connected devices that create valuable experiences for customers and unlock new revenue channels.

“Businesses throughout Norway are eager to embrace IoT because they understand that, as more devices get connected, business value shifts from the products themselves to the services that are delivered through them. Companies are increasingly focused on offering services that generate recurring, post-sale revenues.  We’re excited to be at the forefront of enabling this transformation for businesses throughout Norway,” said Ove Fredheim, Senior Vice President and Head of the Business Division at Telenor Norway.

Enterprises on the Telenor Norway mobile network will benefit from Cisco Jasper’s highly-scalable IoT platform, Control Center, which will not only provide them with near real-time visibility and control over their IoT services in Norway, but also has the global scale needed to easily expand those services worldwide. Cisco Jasper partners with 50+ service providers that manage IoT devices across more than 550 mobile networks worldwide. This means that, when Norwegian enterprises are ready to expand the delivery of products and services to other countries, they can quickly and easily do so as business demands.

From connected cars, to industrial manufacturing, to smart homes and cities, Cisco Jasper’s IoT connectivity management platform is designed to meet the unique needs of companies in any industry. With Cisco Jasper, Telenor Norway customers will be able to accelerate their IoT results by automating and optimizing every stage of IoT service delivery. This helps enable them to get to market faster, increase productivity, manage costs and deliver exceptional, reliable customer experiences.

“Telenor and Cisco Jasper are united in our commitment to enabling innovators throughout Norway to capitalize on IoT and capture their share of the connected service market. Our collaboration with Telenor will help enable Norwegian businesses to drive industry transformation, introduce new business models and create never-before-seen experiences for their customers. For more than a decade, leading companies worldwide have relied on Cisco Jasper to fast-track their IoT services and maximize results. We look forward to doing the same for visionary companies across Norway,” said Kalle Ward, managing director, EMEAR at Cisco Jasper.
    
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
10 Apr 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Lephone launches low price 4G smartphone with regional language support at Rs 4599
Vivo V5 Plus IPL limited edition smartphone launched at Rs 25990
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
Connect Broadband brings VDSL technology for its Punjab customers
About Us  |    Advertise  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback   |  Careers
Copyright @ AT Data Process Pvt. Ltd 2012-2013  Terms of use
This site is best viewed in Internet Explorer 6.0 and higher versions, at a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels