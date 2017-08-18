Smartron unveils tronX, a first of its kind AI powered IoT platform

Smartron, India’s first global technology OEM and IoT brand, unveiled tronXTM and tronX LifeTM, a first of its kind in the world, intelligent ecosystem that connects a range of devices, sensors & systems to tronX core, offering highly intelligent, always evolving experiences and services initially targeting personal, home, health and infra verticals. “Smartron has been working for more than two years on creating a new connected ecosystem fueled by AI +IoT and tronX™ is at the core of this brave new world. We are proud and excited to unveil tronX™ today, a first of its kind AI powered IoT platform and a kind of next gen OS designed to run seamlessly across wide range of devices, sensors, vehicles and systems. This allows us to deliver highly intelligent and localized experiences, services and care support critical to IOT success. Hardware innovation spurred by IoT and AI is the next big wave in technology and with this launch, we are opening up an ecosystem to our partners that is Indian at its roots and global in its outlook. We already have many companies that have partnered with us in delivering innovative HW and SW solutions,” said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman of Smartron. To begin with, Smartron announced four verticals that are in the works at their R&D facility and already have built in capabilities that integrate in our lives: tronX™ Personal, tronX™ Health, tronX™ Home, and tronX™ Infra. tronX™ Personal offers personalised and localized entertainment, travel, shopping, financial, health, event, communication and collaboration experiences across devices and contexts. With tronX™ Health, the OS monitors & manages medical history, insurance data and offers intuitive and preventive solutions from a range of partners who are already on board. tronX™ Home is the smart home offering from Smartron that goes beyond just connecting a few devices in the house. tronX™ Home helps control locking mechanisms, security updates, home appliances, services like water, electricity & payment modules for these services, all available through a Voice Activated Assistant. tronX™ Infra is Smartron’s B2B vertical offering an AI assisted system that covers a range of monitoring and management services like BMS, security, lighting, climate, tracking and connectivity for buildings, retail, warehouses, cold storage, trucking, logistics etc. Currently being run as pilot programs with a number of corporate establishments, tronX™ Infra helps to increase productivity and security and grow both revenue and profits. Smartron was founded with a vision to build India’s first true global OEM brand that is designed and engineered in India for India to revolutionize the Indian ecosystem and create experiences that are on par with global innovations. While the company is aiming to launch their own devices & products that will run with tronX™ at their core, Smartron is also looking at working with partners, companies and teams to bring in a larger set of devices that can be integrated with tronX™ seamlessly. With this launch, Smartron is also opening up its backend API to other startups that may be developing niche solutions which can be integrated into a larger platform for a mass audience.