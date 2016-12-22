Sony Xperia X Review

Xperia X is a good device with great features. It would have been a perfect buy if it would have added more value according to its price range.

There is couple of reasons that can distract user to make a purchase, i.e. RAM, battery and waterproof and dust proof feature that is available in almost every device in this price range.

Detailed Review

Design:

Sony Xperia X is worth the wait for Sony lovers as it gives a perfect feel of a premium smartphone. It specs and hardware is impressive. However, its RAM and Battery could have been better. The Waterproof functionality is also missing. When in hand, the first thing attracts you is its full-HD IPS LCD display on its standard 5 inches screen. The reality display with X Reality Engine gives massive pixels density and brilliant contrast. Xperia X comes in Black, white and purple colours. The dimension of the device is 142.7 x 69.4 x 7.9 mm in height, width and depth. The weight of this power packed phone is just 153 gm. Its slim design and curvy edges makes this an eye candy phone. The display type of this phone IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 16 M colours and 1080 x 1920 pixels screen resolution. It’s multitouch with up to 10 fingers. For its screen protection it comes with a scratch resistance glass, oleophobic coating with Triluminos display and X-Reality Engine.

The built of this phone is strong and is a good hand held too. On its right depth are three physical keys, a power/lock key on middle side with volume keys below it and the camera key below it. a SIM slot above the power key and a loudspeaker towards the bottom. The left depth is given to SIM and memory card tray, that also reboots the device when taken out. The 3.5 mm earjack is placed on the top whereas the bottom is left with mouthpiece only. Above the screen is a 13 megapixels front camera with proximity and ambient light sensors. The keys for Menu, Home, Back and search are included in the screen area. The back panel offers a strong 23 megapixels camera with LED flash. The overall design of Sony Xperia X is great and its body is hard and strong too. The only drawback is its non removable battery.

Operating System/Interface:

The Sony Xperia X runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system and is planned upgradeable to the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The interface is same as of other Xperia smartphones, its fast, smooth and can be personalized to your choice. For your never ending experience Xperia X comes with a Qualcomm MSM8956 Snapdragon 650 Hexa-Core processor, clocked as 4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53 and 2x1.8GHz Cortex-A72 with Adreno 510 GPU and 3GB RAM. The browsing experience while testing the unit was a real fun and hassle free experience. However, in this price range, user can easily get options with 4GB RAM and waterproof feature.

Memory:

Xperia X comes inbuilt with good 64 GB internal phone storage and 3 GB RAM. Further to this one can add up to 200 GB of memory using microSD card space.







Camera:

The Xperia X comes with a great 23 megapixels Exmor RS main camera with phase detection autofocus, LED flash. The camera features 1/2.3" sensor size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama. It captures HD video recording with 1080 pixels at 60 frames per second with continuous auto focus, video light and video stabilizer. While testing camera showed great results on outdoor shoots comparing to indoor. The colours were rich and were coming out great on HD display. There is a front facing 13 megapixels camera for video calling, which gives HD video resolution of 1080 pixels at 30 frames per second with f/2.0, 22mm and 1/3" sensor size. The front camera work is fine and gives better image quality.

Audio/Video:

The audio quality of Xperia X is sharp and clear. It comes with xLOUD technology of Sony that filters audio and enhances sound quality. Track ID for music recognition is also embedded in it. The sound gets better with its headphone and you get every beat crystal clear. It has in-built FM Radio with RDS technology that can be enjoyed with headphone on. The music player is same as of other Xperia series and is multifunctional. The audio playback, supported formats are: MP3, 3GPP, MP4, SMF, WAV, OTA and Ogg vorbis, whereas the audio recording supported formats are 3GPP, MP4 and AMR. The video quality of Xperia X is brilliant as it is full HD phone and the 12.1 megapixels camera captures HD video recording with 1080 pixels at 30 frames per second with continuous auto focus, video light and video stabilizer. The video playback supported formats are: 3GPP, MP4, Matroska, AVI and WebM, whereas the video recording supported formats are 3GPP and MP4.

Features:

Sony Xperia X is a fully loaded smartphone with all latest and popular features embedded in it. It includes - Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA and hotspot. It has Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, aptX, LE. It has GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, FM Radio, RDS and microUSB v2.0, USB Host. It features Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass sensors. Social networking Sites are also integrated for your latest posts and updates. For games lovers it has PlayStation certification, to give you experience like never before. The pre loaded applications in the phone are Google voice search, Google talk application, Google mail and Google maps with street view and latitude. For entertainment it gives you TV launcher, Sony Entertainment Network a complete package for Films, Music, audio, video, etc. but, Sony Entertainment Network with Video Unlimited and Music Unlimited are not available in every market.

Battery:

The powerhouse Xperia X comes with a non-removable Li-ion 2620 mAh battery. The battery is on the poor side of the device. The battery power could have been more in this price range. It is rated to deliver up to 2 days of time battery life.

Conclusion:

Sony Xperia X is a good smartphone with great features and good design. It’s loaded with latest features and applications. The processor, camera and display are nice. Memory space is also good, but it lacks RAM, Battery and dust and waterproof functionality for this price range. One can get better options in terms of RAM and battery in this price range from Chinese manufacturers.

We give this phone four star rating.