Lava X28 Review

Lava X28 is a great buy under 8000 price range. With these features, it caters to the large lower middle class group and will make a good success. A decent buy in this price range, but few manufacturers offers good deal than this device.

Some Chinese manufacturers are offering bit better features in this price range. The RAM could have been 2GB and the screen resolution could have been full-HD.

Detailed Review

Lava X28 smartphone is the latest Lava smartphone in India. Priced at Rs. 7,349 the device has decent features is VoLTE compatible. The dual-SIM Lava X28 handset measures 155x78x8.9 mm and weighs 175 grams. It is available in Gold and Silver colours variant. The handset is in all plastic body but is well fitted and is a perfect fit in hands. The right side of the depth has power and volume controls, where as the charging and 3.5mm jack is on the top. The speaker grill is on the lower back side and in the front there are touch menu keys below the screen.

Lava X28 features a 5.5 inch HD IPS display with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 267ppi. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM. The RAM could have been more to give a tough competition to the Chinese manufacturers, which are offering 2GB RAM in this price range. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. The device supports 4G LTE bands in India - FDD-LTE Band 3 (1800MHz), Band 5, and TDD-LTE Band 40 (2300MHz). The smartphone also supports VoLTE (voice over LTE) with HD voice call compatibility, a highlight of the handset.

The Lava X28 comes with an 8 megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash, and a 5 megapixel front camera with LED flash. It comes with 8GB of internal storage that is further expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card.

The device is power backed by a 2600 mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 14 hours of talk-time on 3G and up to 16 hours of talk time on 2G. For connectivity, Lava X28 includes - GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with hotspot functionality, Bluetooth, FM radio, Micro-USB, and GPS.

So, we give this device 4 star rating.