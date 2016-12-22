Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | Telecom News | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
  • Home
  • Mobile Phone Review
  • Mobiles & Tabs

Blackberry DTEK 50 Review

TT Correspondent  |  |   30 Nov 2016, New Delhi
Blackberry DTEK 50 Review

Why to buy: It is a decent device with good features and the Blackberry software adds safety relief to it. Camera is nice, 3GB RAM is good, and runs on Android 6.0.1 OS.

Why to avoid: The price is on the higher side despite its not so good design, lesser battery power and is just single SIM. One can get better options in lesser amount.

Our take: Buy it, if you are a Blackberry lover. Its software safety is good than existing devices in this price range. But, it should have offered more than the basic features available in even lesser price.

Rating:

Price: Rs. 21,990

Detailed Review

Design/ Display:
Blackberry DTEK 50 design is somewhat similar to Alcatel Idol 4 and Idol 4s as it is manufactured by the same company. The front of the device is full glass with metallic side frame. The rear of the smartphone is plastic with texture print. The device measures 147x72.5x7.4 mm and weighs 135 grams. The design of DTEK 50 is a mix n match. The front of the device has a front snapper on the top left of the screen with earpiece on its right. The back of the device has a rear snapper on top corner with LED flash beneath it and the Blackberry logo in the middle. The left side has a power button towards the top and the right side has a volume controls toward the top side, SIM and memory card tray with Blackberry assistant key in the middle. The speaker grills are on the front and charging port is at the bottom while the 3.5 mm audio jack is at the top. It features a 5.2 inch full HD display with 1080 x 1920 pixels screen resolution and pixel density of 424 ppi.

Interface/Operating System:
Blackberry DTEK 50 is powered by a 1.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC with 3GB RAM. Blackberry DTEK 50 runs on latest Google’s Android operating system 6.0 Marshmallow. Blackberry has proved its software security with past success and has moved a step further.

         

Camera:
The handset comes with a 13 megapixel rear camera with f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash. It features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama. It also houses an 8 megapixel front camera with f/2.2 at 1080p. The picture quality in daylight is good as the colours remain same and the focus was also good. The indoor shoots and low light shoots were comparatively on the lower side.

Memory:
DTEK 50 comes with the regular 16GB of internal memory. Blackberry assures you to get most of your data saved so, the memory can be further expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. So, with a microSD on, Blackberry DTEK 50 offers you ample memory space.

Battery:
This device is power backed by a 2610 mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0 technology. It is rated to deliver up to 17 hours of talk time, and up to 12.8 days standby time. The other manufacturers are offering better battery in this price range, this could be one of the reason to distract user to purchase this device.

Conclusion:
The Blackberry DTEK 50 is a good phone in this price range but with almost nothing new. Many manufacturers are offering the almost same or even higher features in lesser price. Its camera, display, processor, RAM and Blackberry software apps are great. The battery life could have been more in this price range. So, we give this phone 3.5 star rating.

Top Phones

Android Phones Windows Phones
Whitepaper
Cisco® ONE: Traffic Visualization and Control
Traffic visualization and control applies this vision to effectively manage traffic and session growth while economical...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Case Study
Stay Ahead of Your Competition with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
Cisco innovates the network edge with its new ASR 9000 network Virtualization (nV) technology. An ACG Research case study reveals how Cisco nV technology can effectively address traffic growth and ne...read more
Lower Your TCO with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology

Cisco ASR 9000 network Virtualization (nV) technology can significantly lower TCO. To explain how nV delivers operational simplicity, ACG Research developed a business case that describes how nV T...read more
About Us  |    Advertise  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback   |  Careers
Copyright @ AT Data Process Pvt. Ltd 2012-2013  Terms of use
This site is best viewed in Internet Explorer 6.0 and higher versions, at a resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels