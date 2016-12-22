Blackberry DTEK 50 Review

Our take: Buy it, if you are a Blackberry lover. Its software safety is good than existing devices in this price range. But, it should have offered more than the basic features available in even lesser price.

Why to avoid: The price is on the higher side despite its not so good design, lesser battery power and is just single SIM. One can get better options in lesser amount.

Why to buy: It is a decent device with good features and the Blackberry software adds safety relief to it. Camera is nice, 3GB RAM is good, and runs on Android 6.0.1 OS.

Detailed Review

Design/ Display:

Blackberry DTEK 50 design is somewhat similar to Alcatel Idol 4 and Idol 4s as it is manufactured by the same company. The front of the device is full glass with metallic side frame. The rear of the smartphone is plastic with texture print. The device measures 147x72.5x7.4 mm and weighs 135 grams. The design of DTEK 50 is a mix n match. The front of the device has a front snapper on the top left of the screen with earpiece on its right. The back of the device has a rear snapper on top corner with LED flash beneath it and the Blackberry logo in the middle. The left side has a power button towards the top and the right side has a volume controls toward the top side, SIM and memory card tray with Blackberry assistant key in the middle. The speaker grills are on the front and charging port is at the bottom while the 3.5 mm audio jack is at the top. It features a 5.2 inch full HD display with 1080 x 1920 pixels screen resolution and pixel density of 424 ppi.

Interface/Operating System:

Blackberry DTEK 50 is powered by a 1.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC with 3GB RAM. Blackberry DTEK 50 runs on latest Google’s Android operating system 6.0 Marshmallow. Blackberry has proved its software security with past success and has moved a step further.







Camera:

The handset comes with a 13 megapixel rear camera with f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash. It features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama. It also houses an 8 megapixel front camera with f/2.2 at 1080p. The picture quality in daylight is good as the colours remain same and the focus was also good. The indoor shoots and low light shoots were comparatively on the lower side.

Memory:

DTEK 50 comes with the regular 16GB of internal memory. Blackberry assures you to get most of your data saved so, the memory can be further expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. So, with a microSD on, Blackberry DTEK 50 offers you ample memory space.

Battery:

This device is power backed by a 2610 mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 2.0 technology. It is rated to deliver up to 17 hours of talk time, and up to 12.8 days standby time. The other manufacturers are offering better battery in this price range, this could be one of the reason to distract user to purchase this device.

Conclusion:

The Blackberry DTEK 50 is a good phone in this price range but with almost nothing new. Many manufacturers are offering the almost same or even higher features in lesser price. Its camera, display, processor, RAM and Blackberry software apps are great. The battery life could have been more in this price range. So, we give this phone 3.5 star rating.